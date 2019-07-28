Illegal LPG shops sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :District Administration's Civil Defence Department during its ongoing drive against illegal LPG selling shops, sealed 03 shops in different areas of Iqbal Town here on Sunday.

According to officials at DC Office, special squad of Civil Defence Department raided the shops and challaned three shops besides seizing gas cylinders from the shops.

The crack down on such illegal shops would be continued forthe sake of ensuring safety of the people,the officials added.