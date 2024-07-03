Illegal Marriage Case: Court Adjourns Hearing Till July 3
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Bushra Bibi's pleas against sentences in illegal marriage case till July 3.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka conducted hearing on their pleas.
PTI's lawyers Salman Akram Raja appeared before the court.
Salman Akram Raja argued that Khawar Maneka misrepresented before the court. While Mufti Saeed also retracted his video statement.
Judge Afzal Majoka emphasized the need to conclude the case by the given deadline and adjourned the hearing till July 3.
