Illegal Medical Centers Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In a major crackdown on quacks, the district administration sealed seven illegal medical centres on Kohat Road, Peshawar.

The crackdown was launched in line with the provincial government's directives to protect public health ¹.

Two gynaecological centres operating without qualified gynaecologists were among those which sealed. The centres were not only unlicensed but also posed severe health risks to patients due to their insecure and unhealthy environments.

Three other sealed centres lacked proper licenses, and their laboratories and pharmacies failed to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

These centres were also operating illegally in residential areas, without proper storage facilities for surgical instruments and medicines.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar reiterated his commitment to prioritizing public health and safety. He vowed to tighten the noose around illegal medical centres, warning that no one would be allowed to endanger human lives.

The DC urged citizens to identify and report illegal medical centres, choosing instead to visit registered facilities that meet health and safety standards.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort to curb quackery and ensure quality healthcare in the region.

