Illegal Medical Centers Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In a major crackdown on quacks, the district administration sealed seven illegal medical centres on Kohat Road, Peshawar.
The crackdown was launched in line with the provincial government's directives to protect public health ¹.
Two gynaecological centres operating without qualified gynaecologists were among those which sealed. The centres were not only unlicensed but also posed severe health risks to patients due to their insecure and unhealthy environments.
Three other sealed centres lacked proper licenses, and their laboratories and pharmacies failed to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).
These centres were also operating illegally in residential areas, without proper storage facilities for surgical instruments and medicines.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar reiterated his commitment to prioritizing public health and safety. He vowed to tighten the noose around illegal medical centres, warning that no one would be allowed to endanger human lives.
The DC urged citizens to identify and report illegal medical centres, choosing instead to visit registered facilities that meet health and safety standards.
This crackdown is part of a broader effort to curb quackery and ensure quality healthcare in the region.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former student leaders seek major role in PPP affairs1 minute ago
-
Illegal medical centers sealed1 minute ago
-
Rally took out on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam in Gandakha1 minute ago
-
Ten power pilferers booked in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews officials' performance11 minutes ago
-
Expats have rejected call for not sending remittances: Azma11 minutes ago
-
RPO orders foolproof security on New Year night11 minutes ago
-
CPO, DC visit key facilities to enhance public service, security21 minutes ago
-
Three drug-pushers nabbed21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Rawanda discuss collaboration in climate change, environmental conservation21 minutes ago
-
Zehri pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir on her 17 death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Police bust motorcycle thief gang21 minutes ago