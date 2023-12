Illegal medicines,drugs recovered in Shah Purr

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Deputy Drug Controller Fahim Zia on Sunday launched a massive crackdown against illegal medicine seller medical stores and pharmacies.

He checked several medical stores at Moza Safdar Shah and Jhawrian at several medical stores and recovered huge stock of illegal medicines from them.

He sealed three stores including Khawaja medical store,Safdar medical store and Ahmed medical store over violation.