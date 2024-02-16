Open Menu

Illegal Mining, Logging Banned In District Swat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Illegal mining, logging banned in District Swat

District Administration Swat has imposed a ban on mining and excavation for a period of sixty days hence forthwith

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) District Administration Swat has imposed a ban on mining and excavation for a period of sixty days hence forthwith.

According to district administration, ban has been imposed to protect aquatic life of River Swat and to bridges and public property.

It was said that ban is also imposed to reduce chances of dengue and malaria that are increasing from water accumulation due to illegal mining and excavation.

Moreover, illegal mining and excavation could also damage bridges and public properties and increase probabilities of floods in monsoon season.

District administration has also banned logging in protected areas, and use of chainsaw within limits of the district for a period of sixty days citing hazardous climate changes.

It was said that illegal logging would also help control and reduce harmful effects associated with climate change. The violators would be dealt under section 188, said an official statement issued on Friday.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Swat From

Recent Stories

IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational ..

IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational in South Punjab next year

6 minutes ago
 ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to di ..

ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to dispose off election petitions

6 minutes ago
 SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20

SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20

6 minutes ago
 Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women Uni ..

Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women University Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places i ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD

6 minutes ago
 SC to hear petition against general elections on F ..

SC to hear petition against general elections on Feb 19

6 minutes ago
FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate

FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate

6 minutes ago
 DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT

DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muh ..

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..

13 minutes ago
 RDA issues notice to marketing company for adverti ..

RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..

13 minutes ago
 PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 9

PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 9

5 minutes ago
 Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan