Illegal Multistory Building Demolished At Havelian Interchange

Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:20 PM

District administration drive against encroachment, demolished a multi-story building at Havelian interchange in the presence of revenue staff, National Highways Authority (NHA)officials and police

In an ongoing anti-encroachment operation under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, the action was taken against encroachments on the property of NHA adjacent to the Havelian interchange at Hazara Motorway.

While talking to the media NHA Deputy Director Land Hazara region said that the NHA operation was carried out after fulfilling all legal requirements and we have already served notices to the people who were protesting against the operation.

He further said that all legal requirements have been fulfilled by NHA Revenue Department and we have a documentary record of serving and receiving the notices issued by the NHA.

NHA Deputy Director Land said that moreover these people have also been paid against their property which was acquired for Hazara motorway, some elements have tried to protest and stop the work.

He said that we have a complete record of the process under which the operation was conducted.

Earlier, after the demolition of the building, a protest was organized at Havelian Interchange against Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad and NHA officials.

According to the details, an illegal building at Havelian Interchange was demolished under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Deputy Director Land NHA with the help of heavy machinery while the police force was deployed around Havelian Interchange to tackle any untoward situation.

The owner of the building and his supporters protested against assistant commissioner Abbottabad and NHA officials and claimed that the officials have demanded two million rupee bribery for saving the building as they have secured another adjoining building.

