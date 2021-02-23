UrduPoint.com
Illegal Occupation: 300 Complaints Of Overseas Pakistanis Resolved, Record Of 11 Pending Cases Summoned

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Illegal occupation: 300 complaints of overseas Pakistanis resolved, record of 11 pending cases summoned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Committee (OPC) Multan has so far resolved 300 complaints regarding illegal occupation of assets of overseas Pakistnis and the committee has sought the record of eleven (11) pending cases for further proceedings.

The OPC Multan district meeting, chaired jointly by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak and its chairman Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, expressed satisfaction over the development made so far in resolving the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

The deputy commissioner said that protecting the assets of overseas Pakistanis was the top priority of the government and strict action would be taken against the illegal occupants.

He said that the administration would pursue the cases in courts pertaining to illegal occupation of properties of overseas Pakistanis and stay orders would be got vacated.

OPC Multan chairman Shoaib Akmal Hashmi said that out of total 370 complaints, 300 had been resolved, adding that 62 cases were under litigation while six cases had been sent back to Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

He added that the committee had sought the record 11 pending cases for further action.

