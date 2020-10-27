Illegal occupation of Kashmir, a clear violation of UN charter : Coordinator HRCP

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Coordinator Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Karachi, Kaleem Durani Monday said illegal occupation of Kashmir by India was a clear violation of charter of united nation and human right laws.

"We stand with Kashmiri peoples and express support for the people of occupied Kashmir and their right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions," he said this talking to APP here.

On August 5, 2019, fascist Modi's government repealed Article 370 of its constitution, stripping Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special status, he added.

Durani said a strict lock-down and communications blackout had been in place in occupied valley since August 5.

He further said it was indigenous movement for freedom and we will continue to support the people in IIOJK till they get freedom from the illegal occupation.

He urged the International communities and organizations to protect the political rights of Kashmiri people and also help them to get freedom from the illegal occupation .