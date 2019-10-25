UrduPoint.com
Illegal Occupation Of State Land Not To Be Tolerated: RPO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Illegal occupation of state land not to be tolerated: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said on Friday that illegal occupation of state land would not be tolerated in the area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said on Friday that illegal occupation of state land would not be tolerated in the area.

Talking to the public at an open court, organised at Jamia Khair-ul-Madaris, he said that strict action would be taken against the illegal occupants of state land.

He said that police were utilising all possible resources to eradicate crime from society. He urged citizens to cooperate with the Police Department to control crime by giving information about any illegal activity in their areas.

MNA Ibrahem Khan, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, SP Javed Khan, Qari Haneef Jalandhari and others were also present.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

