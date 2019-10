The Civil defence team sealed an illegal oil agency during a crackdown, here on Monday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Civil defence team sealed an illegal oil agency during a crackdown, here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waqas Rasheed, civil defence team led by Civil Defence Officer Khalid Kareem raided at Jhok Utera and Chah Gwala. The team sealed an illegal oi agency and got registered an FIR against its owner Ghulam Shabir.