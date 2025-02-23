Illegal oil processing unit unearthed

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Sunday to have unearthed

oil processing unit being run illegally in Ghous Colony here and seized

160 liters substandard oil.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said the PFA team also destroyed

50 kg animal fat on the spot.

It was revealed that the oil was being

produced by using fat of animals, which posed a serious health risk.

The authorities have filed a case against the owner, and production

at the unit has been halted until improvements were made.