Illegal oil seized during crackdown

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police have seized 31,100 litre illegal oil during a crackdown against oil agencies across the district on Monday.

On special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Tanveer Ahmed Malik, the police launched a crackdown against illegal oil agencies.

The Sadar Kot Addu police recovered 10,800 litre illegal oil from six loaded vehicles and separate cases have been registered against vehicle owners.

The police also recovered 20,300 litre illegal oil from eight loading vehicles and registered cases against owners.

DPO Tanveer Ahmed Malik said zero tolerance policy was being adopted against illegal oil adding that strict action was being taken against the people involved in the illegal practices.