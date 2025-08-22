Illegal oil unit sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Friday sealed an illegal unit producing oil from fat near Dera Muhammad Ramzan and discarded 600 liters of substandard oil.

According to a PFA spokesperson,the unit was operating without a license and lacked proper supply records.The oil did not contain the required methanol dye,making it unfit for consumption.

A case was registered against them.