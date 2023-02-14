UrduPoint.com

Illegal Parking In Chitral Bazaar Abolished

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :On the directives of District Magistrate Lower Chitral, Arshad Qayyum Burki, Traffic Magistrate Adnan Haider Maloky abolished illegally established parking in Chitral Bazaar on Tuesday.

District Magistrate has issued standing directives that no one would be allowed illegal parking on the road and in case of violation stern action would be taken against the violators.

The officers of district administration have also carried out checking of the gauges, cleanliness of washrooms and other available facilities at petrol pumps and imposed penalty on some petrol pumps for faulty gauges and overcharging.

The proprietors of petrol pumps have been directed to keep their gauge accurate.

