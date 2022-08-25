Illegal parking stand sealed, one held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed an illegal parking stand and arrested one outlaw for charging parking fee from citizens during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Administrator Metropolitan Corporation, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak, the district administration launched a crackdown against illegal parking stands in the city.

The team raided 'Chase Up' shopping plaza and sealed the illegal parking stand in the basement of the plaza for charging parking fee from citizens.

The team also arrested an employee of the parking stand for putting resistance in official matter and registered a case against him.Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak has directed district administration to continue crackdown against illegal parking stands and said that no one would be allowed to charge extra money from the citizens.