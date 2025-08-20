Open Menu

Illegal Pesticide Dealer Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Illegal pesticide dealer held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Assistant Director Pesticide and Plant Protection Saba Tahseen raided an unregistered pesticide dealer in Majra Kalan, Sambrial, and seized illegal pesticide stock.

According to details, the raid was conducted at Ghuman Agricultural Traders with the help of police.

One suspect, Saqib Shehzad, was arrested for selling unregistered and undocumented pesticides.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation. Saba Tahseen said the campaign against illegal pesticide dealers will continue to protect farmers and crops.

Recent Stories

Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed ..

Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut

4 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during ..

Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods 

10 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education M ..

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..

16 minutes ago
 PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 po ..

PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points

19 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of ext ..

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

28 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews ..

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..

31 minutes ago
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

34 minutes ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

40 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

46 minutes ago
 Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women ..

Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

54 minutes ago
 PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start ..

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September

1 hour ago
 DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meetin ..

DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan