Illegal pesticide dealer held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Assistant Director Pesticide and Plant Protection Saba Tahseen raided an unregistered pesticide dealer in Majra Kalan, Sambrial, and seized illegal pesticide stock.

According to details, the raid was conducted at Ghuman Agricultural Traders with the help of police.

One suspect, Saqib Shehzad, was arrested for selling unregistered and undocumented pesticides.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation. Saba Tahseen said the campaign against illegal pesticide dealers will continue to protect farmers and crops.