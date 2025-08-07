Illegal Pesticide Sales, Accused Arrested
Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The agriculture department (Plant Protection) conducted a raid in Chak Ikhtiar, Sambrial Tehsil,
arresting an individual for selling unlicensed agricultural pesticides.
Dr Maqsood Ahmed, Director of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, led the operation
on Shahbazpur Road, confiscating 35.7 kilograms and 13.10 liters of illegal pesticides.
The suspect, Muhammad Sohail, was taken into custody.
