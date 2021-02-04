UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Petrol Pump, LPG Facility Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Illegal petrol pump, LPG facility sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Civil defence department on Thursday sealed an illegal petrol pump and a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) facility in a crackdown launched on the orders of deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in the district.

Civil defence officer Rehan Waraich, leading an official team, first sealed an illegal petrol pump in Chabb Kalan area and later visited Kabirwala where they sealed LPG facility near bus stand.

The official team took all the relevant equipment from petrol and LPG agency in possession and got cases registered against the violators.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Kabirwala Gas All From

Recent Stories

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

7 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

21 minutes ago

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

27 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

35 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

36 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.