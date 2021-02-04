Illegal petrol pump, LPG facility sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Civil defence department on Thursday sealed an illegal petrol pump and a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) facility in a crackdown launched on the orders of deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in the district.

Civil defence officer Rehan Waraich, leading an official team, first sealed an illegal petrol pump in Chabb Kalan area and later visited Kabirwala where they sealed LPG facility near bus stand.

The official team took all the relevant equipment from petrol and LPG agency in possession and got cases registered against the violators.