Illegal Petrol Pump Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:49 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Civil Defence Department sealed an illegal petrol pump at Mauza Langra Sahib Kabirwala here on Tuesday.

District Officer Civil Defence Rehan Warriach raided at Mauza Langra Sahib and found an illegal petrol pump.

He sealed it and took two machines into possession.

An FIR was also registered against the owner namely Tahir son of Mazhar.

He, however, added that action against illegal sale of cylinders and illegal petrol pumps would continue in future also.

More Stories From Pakistan

