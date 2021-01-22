Illegal petrol pump sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed an illegal petrol pump during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, Shujabad Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Zubair launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps.

The officer sealed an illegal petrol pump over missing NOC and Form-K.

Muhammad Zubair said that irregularities in measurement of the pump was also found. He said the crackdown would continue without any discrimination.