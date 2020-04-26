UrduPoint.com
Illegal Petrol Pump Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

Illegal petrol pump sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Civil defence department has sealed an illegal petrol pump here at Mosa Virk area of Tehsil Mianchannu on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, civil defence department launched a crack down against illegal petrol pumps across the district.

The team raided at Mosa Virk area and sealed Haseeb Javed Petroleum service. The civil defence department said the petrol pump was operational without getting proper permission from concerned departments.

A case has also been registered against the owner under petroleum act.

However, the DC has directed officers concerned to speed up action against illegal petrol pumps in order to prevent any mishap, sources added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

