The District Administration here Tuesday sealed an illegal petrol pump in Lachi Tehsel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The District Administration here Tuesday sealed an illegal petrol pump in Lachi Tehsel.

The teams were raided on an illegal and unregistered petrol pump which was conducted by Assistant Commissioner Kohat Murad Khan Hoti on directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan.

Owner of petrol pump was unable to produce any registration document before AC and sealed petrol pump.