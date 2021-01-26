Illegal petrol pump sealed in sargodha

District administration on Tuesday sealed an illegal petrol pump during a crackdown here against illegal petrol pumps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration on Tuesday sealed an illegal petrol pump during a crackdown here against illegal petrol pumps.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqir, the Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali Sufiyan Dilawar along with police team checked various petrol pumps in Sillanwali and sealed a petrol pump over incomplete documents.

The team got registered a case against owner of petrol pump Muhammad Nazir.