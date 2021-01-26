UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Petrol Pump Sealed In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:55 PM

Illegal petrol pump sealed in sargodha

District administration on Tuesday sealed an illegal petrol pump during a crackdown here against illegal petrol pumps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration on Tuesday sealed an illegal petrol pump during a crackdown here against illegal petrol pumps.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqir, the Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali Sufiyan Dilawar along with police team checked various petrol pumps in Sillanwali and sealed a petrol pump over incomplete documents.

The team got registered a case against owner of petrol pump Muhammad Nazir.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Sillanwali

Recent Stories

With commitment, solidarity and embracing science, ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Repub ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

10 minutes ago

Road accident kills 2, wounds 27 in W.Afghanistan

1 second ago

AstraZeneca rejects 'incorrect' reports on Covid j ..

2 seconds ago

AIOU establishes special desk to facilitate specia ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.