Illegal Petrol Pump, Three Oil Agencies Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration has sealed an illegal petrol pump and three oil agencies during a crackdown launched across the district on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the Assistant Commissioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar along with teams of civil defense and special branch launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies.

The team sealed one petrol pump and three oil agencies during the crackdown. It also siezed the machinery and other material.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Sadaf Akbar said the crackdown was being expanded to rural areas also adding that strict action would be taken against violators. The crackdown was also being initiated against LPG dealers in the district, she added.

