Illegal petrol pumps fined in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala fined illegal petrol pumps here in the tehsil

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ): Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala fined illegal petrol pumps here in the tehsil.

AC Jaranwala Umar Daraz Gondal checked illegal sale of petrol and handed down various illegal pump owners a total fine of Rs 60,000, a spokesman of the local administration said Saturday.