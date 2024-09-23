Open Menu

Illegal Petrol Sale Points Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Illegal petrol sale points sealed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Civil Defence Department sealed illegal petrol sale points in several localities of the city.

On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Bahawlapur, a team, headed by Chief Civil Defence Officer Naveed Baloch, conducted raids on illegal sale points of petrol in several areas and sealed them.

The raids were conducted in Model Town B Chowk, Dewan Wali Puli, Shakra Chowk, Bindra Road, Pipal Wala Chowk, Karna Puli Chowk, Ring Road, Javed Colony and Goth Noora.

Mr. Baloch said that the campaign against illegal sale of petrol would continue.

Related Topics

Petrol Road Sale

Recent Stories

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

15 seconds ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

3 minutes ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

5 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

2 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

3 hours ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

3 hours ago
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

3 hours ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan