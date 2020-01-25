UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Petroleum Depot Sealed, Two Petrol Pumps Fined

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:03 PM

Illegal petroleum depot sealed, two petrol pumps fined

Civil defence department sealed an illegal petroleum depot and fined two petrol pumps poor cleanliness here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Civil defence department sealed an illegal petroleum depot and fined two petrol pumps poor cleanliness here on Saturday.

A team headed by District Officer Civil Defence Fatima Khan raided at an illegal oil depot at Hassan Siwali Chowk and got registered FIR against its owner Saleem.

Furthermore, the team also checked different petrol pumps at Mumtazabad area in connection with campaign launched under green and clean Pakistan and imposed fine on two petrol pumps including Tanveer Petroleum and Ashraf Petroleum Services for poor cleanliness at their adjacent toilets.

Tanveer Petroleum Service was punished with extra challan for not installing fire extinguishing equipment.

Further action was underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Petrol Poor Oil Fine FIR

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

1 hour ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

3 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

3 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

3 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

3 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.