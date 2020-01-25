Illegal petroleum depot sealed, two petrol pumps fined

Civil defence department sealed an illegal petroleum depot and fined two petrol pumps poor cleanliness here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Civil defence department sealed an illegal petroleum depot and fined two petrol pumps poor cleanliness here on Saturday.

A team headed by District Officer Civil Defence Fatima Khan raided at an illegal oil depot at Hassan Siwali Chowk and got registered FIR against its owner Saleem.

Furthermore, the team also checked different petrol pumps at Mumtazabad area in connection with campaign launched under green and clean Pakistan and imposed fine on two petrol pumps including Tanveer Petroleum and Ashraf Petroleum Services for poor cleanliness at their adjacent toilets.

Tanveer Petroleum Service was punished with extra challan for not installing fire extinguishing equipment.

Further action was underway.