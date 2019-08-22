Illegal plot allotment case adjourned till Sep 13

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned hearing till September 13, on a case pertaining to illegal allotment of a plot, connected with the fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned hearing till September 13, on a case pertaining to illegal allotment of a plot, connected with the fake accounts scam.

Duty judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case due to leave of Judge Muhammad Bashir.

During the hearing, the court noted that all accused didn't appear and the judge ordered them to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing.

The NAB had nominated Omni Groups' Abdul Ghani Majeed, Manzoor Qadir Kaka and fourteen other accused in this reference.

The nominated persons were accused of allotting plot of a Nehr Khayam by taking heavy bribe.

The accused had paid the amount through fake accounts.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the judicial remand of Khursheed Anwar Jamali till September 11, in another case related to fake accounts.