Illegal plot allotment reference adjourned till Nov 10

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of illegal plot allotment reference against Jang group Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-rehman, till November 10.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Mir Shakil-ur-rehman.

During the proceedings, the National Accountability prosecutor (NAB) prosecutor submitted a compliance report about proclamation against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif issued by the court on last hearing after he failed to attend court proceedings.

He stated that the proclamation order was executed through Foreign Office at the residence of Nawaz Sharif in London on October 9 but the receptionist refused to receive it.

He further submitted that the copies of the proclamation had been posted at residences of Nawaz Sharif in Model Town and Raiwind.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till November 10 and also extended judicial remand of Mir Shakilur Rehman.

The court had on October 1 issued a proclamation against Nawaz Sharif requiring him to appear in one month's time, otherwise, he would be declared absconder and trial would be held against him in absentia.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanaleach in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief ministerof Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.

