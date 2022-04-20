UrduPoint.com

Illegal Plots Allotment Case: Court Reserves Verdict On Acquittal Pleas Of Asif Hashmi, Others

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 09:25 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on acquittal applications filed by Asif Hashmi, former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman, and other accused in illegal plots allotment case

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings of the case and reserved the verdict on acquittal applications after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. Former ETPB chairman Asif Hashmi was also produced in the court from jail.

National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Prosecutor Haris Qureshi argued before the court that the accused illegally allotted plots and caused damage to national exchequer. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the acquittal applications.

However, a counsel on behalf of the accused submitted that as per departmental policy, the plots were allotted to ETPB employees. He submitted that after the filing of the reference, the allotment of plots had been cancelled. He submitted that no damage had been caused to the national exchequer while pleading with the court for acquittal of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB and Federal Investigation Agency had filed various cases against Asif Hashmi who served as ETPB chairman between 2008 and 2013. Asif Hashmi had obtained bail in NAB cases but he was still under judicial custody in FIA cases.

