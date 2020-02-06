Illegal plots allotment case: NAB put on notice on acquittal pleas

Accountability Court (AC) has issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought reply on acquittal petitions filed by accused Hussain Syed and others in illegal plots allotment case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) has issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought reply on acquittal petitions filed by accused Hussain Syed and others in illegal plots allotment case.

.Case was heard by Judge Mohammad Bashir of court room No 1 AC Thursday.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif and investigation officer appeared in the court while acquittal petition were submitted by Hussain Syed and Matanat Ali in the light of NAB ordinance.Court while issuing notices to NAB summoned reply.Court has accepted NAB officer request for more time to file supplementary reference.Court adjourned the hearing till 24 February.