Illegal profiteering, hoarding not to be tolerated, says ADCR

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Imran Shams, said that illegal profiteering, hoarding and adulteration would not be tolerated.

ADCR expressed these views while presiding over price control committee meeting in which traders' organisation, keryana association representatives and other officials were present.

He further said that the prices of commodities were fixed with the consultation of concerned stakeholders and ordered to ensure the sale of these at fixed prices in the bazaars.

He urged the shopkeepers to avoid illegal profiteering and hoarding. The price control magistrates were conducting raids in districts Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu for inspection of prices. They were not only imposing heavy fines over violation besides arrest the shopkeepers along with sealing shops, Imran Shams added.

DO Industry Muhammad Tariq and others were present in the meeting.