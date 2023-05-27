UrduPoint.com

Illegal Profiteering, Hoarding Not To Be Tolerated, Says ADCR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Illegal profiteering, hoarding not to be tolerated, says ADCR

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Imran Shams, said that illegal profiteering, hoarding and adulteration would not be tolerated.

ADCR expressed these views while presiding over price control committee meeting in which traders' organisation, keryana association representatives and other officials were present.

He further said that the prices of commodities were fixed with the consultation of concerned stakeholders and ordered to ensure the sale of these at fixed prices in the bazaars.

He urged the shopkeepers to avoid illegal profiteering and hoarding. The price control magistrates were conducting raids in districts Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu for inspection of prices. They were not only imposing heavy fines over violation besides arrest the shopkeepers along with sealing shops, Imran Shams added.

DO Industry Muhammad Tariq and others were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sale Price Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Industry

Recent Stories

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 202 ..

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 2022

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

49 minutes ago
 Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

56 minutes ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

2 hours ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.