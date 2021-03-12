UrduPoint.com
Illegal Profiteers Not To Be Tolerated, Says Acting DC

Illegal profiteers not to be tolerated, says Acting DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Acting Deputy Commissioner, Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani said that illegal profiteering would not be tolerated at any cost and violators would be sent to the jail.

He directed shopkeepers to display rate lists at proper place rather shopkeepers those didn't display lists would be sent to jail.

Acting DC expressed these views during his visit to various markets here on Friday. He also checked quality of commodities.

He said that those involved in selling substandard and unhygienic commodities would face legal action.

He said that the crackdown against the bothers involved in selling substandard meat would be launched soon and said that directions issued to Livestock department in this regard.

Qaisrani said that illegal slaughtering would be controlled and added that the citizens could directly contact him if meat without verified stamp of Livestock was being sold anywhere.

He said that the price magistrates have been activated for price checking across the district.

Moreover, paperwork to conduct Ramadan bazaars has been started.

The government has made plan to offer mega subsidy on edible items during the holy month.

The utility store's stall would be established at each Ramadan bazaar.

Meanwhile, district price control committee led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyib Khan has fixed new rates of commodities during a meeting.

The notification of new prices has also been issued.

