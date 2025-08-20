Illegal Recruitment Case Against Parvez Elahi Adjourned Till Sep 10
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 11:34 PM
An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others over alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly until September 10
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others over alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly until September 10.
Judge Javed Iqbal Warraich was scheduled to frame charges, but the indictment could not proceed due to Parvez Elahi’s absence. His legal team submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance, citing medical grounds and stating that doctors had advised him complete rest.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till September 10.
Co-accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, appeared before the court, along with other accused.
Several individuals who allegedly secured jobs through the disputed recruitment process have also been named in the case.
The indictment in the case has seen multiple delays, primarily due to Parvez Elahi’s repeated absences on medical grounds.
According to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, Parvez Elahi is accused of making illegal appointments within the Punjab Assembly and allegedly accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process. The ACE claims that several qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not fulfilled the examination requirements.
Recent Stories
UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!
Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..
Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..
Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued
1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..
Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass
LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR
ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..
SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: Federal Minister fo ..11 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued11 minutes ago
-
Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered5 minutes ago
-
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass18 minutes ago
-
LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR18 minutes ago
-
ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 million18 minutes ago
-
SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees18 minutes ago
-
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit18 minutes ago
-
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business Facilitation Center24 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library24 minutes ago
-
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank24 minutes ago