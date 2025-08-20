Open Menu

Illegal Recruitment Case Against Parvez Elahi Adjourned Till Sep 10

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 11:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others over alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly until September 10.

Judge Javed Iqbal Warraich was scheduled to frame charges, but the indictment could not proceed due to Parvez Elahi’s absence. His legal team submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance, citing medical grounds and stating that doctors had advised him complete rest.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till September 10.

Co-accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, appeared before the court, along with other accused.

Several individuals who allegedly secured jobs through the disputed recruitment process have also been named in the case.

The indictment in the case has seen multiple delays, primarily due to Parvez Elahi’s repeated absences on medical grounds.

According to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, Parvez Elahi is accused of making illegal appointments within the Punjab Assembly and allegedly accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process. The ACE claims that several qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not fulfilled the examination requirements.

