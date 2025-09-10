Open Menu

Illegal Recruitment Case Against Parvez Elahi Adjourned Till October 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Illegal recruitment case against Parvez Elahi adjourned till October 8

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others over alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly until October 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others over alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly until October 8.

Judge Javed Iqbal Warraich expressed displeasure at Elahi’s absence, though his counsel submitted a medical exemption request stating that he was unwell and on doctor’s advice for complete rest. The court accepted the one-day exemption but directed Elahi to appear at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, three co-accused—Zohaib, Ijaz, and Haider Shafqat—filed acquittal petitions, on which the court issued notices and sought arguments on the next date.

Owing to the incomplete attendance of accused persons, the court once again could not frame charges against Elahi. The indictment in the case has seen multiple delays, primarily due to Elahi’s repeated absences on medical grounds.

According to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, Elahi is accused of making illegal appointments within the Punjab Assembly and allegedly accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process. The ACE claims that several qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not fulfilled the examination requirements.

Recent Stories

DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ti ..

DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling

26 minutes ago
 Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools

Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools

7 minutes ago
 High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ord ..

High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered

7 minutes ago
 Action initiated employees for fake activity or ab ..

Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue d ..

7 minutes ago
 PM visit to China declared highly successful; CPEC ..

PM visit to China declared highly successful; CPEC second phase expected to acce ..

7 minutes ago
Sindh govt releases latest water flow data of Indu ..

Sindh govt releases latest water flow data of Indus River and barrages

7 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi att ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi attends Assembly session, lauds n ..

3 minutes ago
 Speakers at AIOU encourage dialogue as path to sus ..

Speakers at AIOU encourage dialogue as path to sustainable peace

3 minutes ago
 Quetta’s eastern bypass expansion project comple ..

Quetta’s eastern bypass expansion project completion set for December

3 minutes ago
 Gujjar Khan Police nab nine gamblers

Gujjar Khan Police nab nine gamblers

3 minutes ago
 Illegal recruitment case against Parvez Elahi adjo ..

Illegal recruitment case against Parvez Elahi adjourned till October 8

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan