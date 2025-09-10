Illegal Recruitment Case Against Parvez Elahi Adjourned Till October 8
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others over alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly until October 8.
Judge Javed Iqbal Warraich expressed displeasure at Elahi’s absence, though his counsel submitted a medical exemption request stating that he was unwell and on doctor’s advice for complete rest. The court accepted the one-day exemption but directed Elahi to appear at the next hearing.
Meanwhile, three co-accused—Zohaib, Ijaz, and Haider Shafqat—filed acquittal petitions, on which the court issued notices and sought arguments on the next date.
Owing to the incomplete attendance of accused persons, the court once again could not frame charges against Elahi. The indictment in the case has seen multiple delays, primarily due to Elahi’s repeated absences on medical grounds.
According to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, Elahi is accused of making illegal appointments within the Punjab Assembly and allegedly accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process. The ACE claims that several qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not fulfilled the examination requirements.
