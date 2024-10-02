Illegal Recruitment Case: Court Issues Arrest Warrant Of Co-accused
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 10:18 PM
An anti-corruption court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for a co-accused due to non-appearance in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for a co-accused due to non-appearance in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.
The duty judge of the Anti-Corruption Court conducted the proceedings, during which former chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, appeared on a wheelchair, while Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other co-accused were also present, except Haider Shafqat.
Haider's counsel informed the court that his client was ill and admitted to a hospital for treatment.
However, a prosecutor representing the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab argued that delaying tactics were being used to stall the proceedings.
In response, Parvez Elahi's counsel accused the prosecution of deliberately delaying the submission of records in the bail proceedings.
The court observed that if an accused fails to appear, that will be declared a proclaimed offender.
Subsequently, the court issued arrest warrants for co-accused Haider Shafqat and adjourned further proceedings until October 9.
The ACE Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and accepting kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions, while individuals who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments in exchange for bribes.
Recent Stories
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city
IHC disposes of Shibli Faraz's plea
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat conference
Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, conflict resolution in ME
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural Meeting, Elects New Leadership
ICC Women'S T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in style with Captains' Day
Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Governor SBP
ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue
LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat development projects case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'2 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme2 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of Shibli Faraz's plea2 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat conference8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, conflict resolution in ME21 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue22 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat development projects case8 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy: Shaza1 hour ago
-
Two more polio virus cases reported in Sindh1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Passports Kazi1 hour ago
-
Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street crimes1 hour ago
-
On directive of CM, sick girl operated successful at Children Hospital Quetta1 hour ago