Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for a co-accused due to non-appearance in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.

The duty judge of the Anti-Corruption Court conducted the proceedings, during which former chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, appeared on a wheelchair, while Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other co-accused were also present, except Haider Shafqat.

Haider's counsel informed the court that his client was ill and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

However, a prosecutor representing the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab argued that delaying tactics were being used to stall the proceedings.

In response, Parvez Elahi's counsel accused the prosecution of deliberately delaying the submission of records in the bail proceedings.

The court observed that if an accused fails to appear, that will be declared a proclaimed offender.

Subsequently, the court issued arrest warrants for co-accused Haider Shafqat and adjourned further proceedings until October 9.

The ACE Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and accepting kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions, while individuals who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments in exchange for bribes.