Open Menu

Illegal Recruitment Case: Court Issues Arrest Warrant Of Co-accused

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for a co-accused due to non-appearance in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for a co-accused due to non-appearance in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.

The duty judge of the Anti-Corruption Court conducted the proceedings, during which former chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, appeared on a wheelchair, while Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other co-accused were also present, except Haider Shafqat.

Haider's counsel informed the court that his client was ill and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

However, a prosecutor representing the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab argued that delaying tactics were being used to stall the proceedings.

In response, Parvez Elahi's counsel accused the prosecution of deliberately delaying the submission of records in the bail proceedings.

The court observed that if an accused fails to appear, that will be declared a proclaimed offender.

Subsequently, the court issued arrest warrants for co-accused Haider Shafqat and adjourned further proceedings until October 9.

The ACE Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and accepting kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions, while individuals who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments in exchange for bribes.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Exchange Punjab October Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716. ..

'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'

2 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

2 minutes ago
 Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for cit ..

Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of Shibli Faraz's plea

IHC disposes of Shibli Faraz's plea

2 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat conference

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, c ..

Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, conflict resolution in ME

21 minutes ago
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural ..

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural Meeting, Elects New Leadership

48 minutes ago
 ICC Women'S T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in style ..

ICC Women'S T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in style with Captains' Day

48 minutes ago
 Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle Ea ..

Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle East worries

22 minutes ago
 Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Gover ..

Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Governor SBP

22 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue

ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue

22 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat ..

LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat development projects case

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan