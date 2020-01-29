Illegal refund case: How FBR punished one officer and cleared other office in one offence: SC

Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to conduct the inquiry against Deputy Commissioner Sales Tax Abdul Hamid again in illegal refund case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to conduct the inquiry against Deputy Commissioner Sales Tax Abdul Hamid again in illegal refund case.The court has directed FBR should complete the inquiry within 3 months remarking as to how FBR cleared one officer and punished other officer in one offence.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing Wednesday.Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi appeared before the court.

FBR filed report regarding refund.During the hearing of the case the counsel for FBR while reading out report said action was taken against Ishfaq Dino who got the money refunded.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked no mention has been made about additional commissioner in the report.

Who is real competent authority as per rules.The counsel said additional commissioner approves amount above one million rupees. Competent authority is deputy commissioner.

The counsel told on being inquired from the CJP that additional commissioner was above deputy commissioner.

Additional commissioner did not approve refund.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked " when deputy commissioner was competent authority then additional commissioner came on the way how. It means approval was given by deputy commissioner.CJP remarked Rs 874.7 million of government went away.

How will we recover this money.Shabbar Zaidi said FBR is making recovery on its own.CJP remarked how was the inquiry conducted without record. It is becoming beyond comprehension what are they doing.

If appeal is rejected then what will happen. Shabbar Zaidi Sahb please sit down.CJP remarked court knows it well the old inquiry report will be again filed.SC while expressing annoyance over FBR remarked " no one is speaking the truth. Don't play game with the court. Snake has passed now you are hitting its trail with stick.