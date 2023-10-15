Open Menu

Illegal Residents To Be Dealt With Strictly: SSP

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Illegal residents to be dealt with strictly: SSP

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) SSP Mirpurkhas Adil Memon on Sunday warned that illegal residents in the district will be dealt with strictly after the deadline of November 1st.

According to the SSP office, Memon said that so far, the presence of 700 foreigners has been detected in the Mirpurkhas district.

He said that NADRA and DNA verification will be conducted to determine how many of these people are residing illegally.

Memon said that preserving law and order is their first duty and violators of the law in the district will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

APP/SHR/378

