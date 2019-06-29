UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Rickshaw Stand In Front Of DHQ Hospital Irks Patients

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Illegal rickshaw stand in front of DHQ hospital irks patients

Illegal rickshaw stand in front of District headquarter Hospital is causing serious inconvenience to visiting patients, attendants, and medical staff.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Illegal rickshaw stand in front of District headquarter Hospital is causing serious inconvenience to visiting patients, attendants, and medical staff.

During a survey, patients and attendants coming to hospital told APP that transporters have established an illegal rickshaw stand in front of District Hospital.

They said the rickshaws driver park their vehicles in front of main gate that are not only causing hindrance in the movement of ambulances carrying patients but also creating problems to people rushing to the hospital's emergency but the authorities have not taken any action so far.

They demanded the authorities concerned to look into the matter and get them rid of the difficulty.

Meanwhile, Director DHQ Khalid Janjua while talking to APP said the illegal rickshaw stand was creating hurdles for visitors but it is the responsibility of City Traffic Police (CTP) to remove this illegal stand.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Mother-daughter killed over witchcraft allegation ..

4 minutes ago

Probes show Russia staged Skripal attack from Lond ..

4 minutes ago

Swiss police fire water cannon, stun grenades at C ..

6 minutes ago

Deadly Philippine bombing likely a suicide attack: ..

6 minutes ago

Secretary aviation for making "Radio to Makkah" in ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to launch crackdown on money laundering by pl ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.