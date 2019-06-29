Illegal rickshaw stand in front of DHQ hospital irks patients

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Illegal rickshaw stand in front of District headquarter Hospital is causing serious inconvenience to visiting patients, attendants, and medical staff.

During a survey, patients and attendants coming to hospital told APP that transporters have established an illegal rickshaw stand in front of District Hospital.

They said the rickshaws driver park their vehicles in front of main gate that are not only causing hindrance in the movement of ambulances carrying patients but also creating problems to people rushing to the hospital's emergency but the authorities have not taken any action so far.

They demanded the authorities concerned to look into the matter and get them rid of the difficulty.

Meanwhile, Director DHQ Khalid Janjua while talking to APP said the illegal rickshaw stand was creating hurdles for visitors but it is the responsibility of City Traffic Police (CTP) to remove this illegal stand.