Illegal Rickshaws, Qingqi And Taxis Overrun Peshawar's Traffic System
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The increasing number of illegal rickshaws, Qingqi motorcycles, and taxis in Peshawar has thrown the city's traffic system into complete disarray.
Once known for its historical heritage, beauty, and organized urban life, Peshawar is now facing chaos due to the unchecked proliferation of unauthorized public transport.
The city dwellers who regularly pass through these commuting problems said the negligence of concerned authorities and poor planning, has turned the city roads into parking lots and free-for-all zones. This situation is not only disrupting daily life but also ruining the city's charm and order.
The number of illegal rickshaws and Qingqi motorcycles on Peshawar’s roads is growing at an alarming rate.
These vehicles frequently violate traffic laws and illegally occupy main roads, leading to severe traffic congestion.
Citizens complain that there are no restrictions on these illegal drivers, allowing them to operate recklessly. The lack of regulation results in frequent accidents caused by Qingqi drivers’ reckless driving and disregard for traffic rules.
Additionally, parking issues in the city's main areas have worsened as shopkeepers and residents increasingly park their vehicles on the roads, further hindering smooth traffic flow.
The road users urged the authorities to take immediate action to regulate illegal rickshaws, Qingqi, and taxis to restore order to Peshawar’s traffic system.
Recent Stories
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Illegal rickshaws, Qingqi and taxis overrun Peshawar's traffic system2 minutes ago
-
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area12 minutes ago
-
MOP&HRD strategic vision focus $60 billion remittances by 203412 minutes ago
-
Journalists’ role important for maintaining peace :RPO Dera22 minutes ago
-
Dr Kashif Shaikh appointed as chairman SSUET's CS & IT Dept22 minutes ago
-
Kachehri Parking Plaza to be functional by May 15: commissioner32 minutes ago
-
BISP to expand support to 10 million beneficiaries, increases cash assistance32 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers held, 746 g Ice recovered in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to ensure transparency in KDDP's financial matters42 minutes ago
-
KEMU holds seminar42 minutes ago
-
Painting contest depicting Punjab culture on 12th42 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal medical labs42 minutes ago