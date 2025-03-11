Open Menu

Illegal Rickshaws, Qingqi And Taxis Overrun Peshawar's Traffic System

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Illegal rickshaws, Qingqi and taxis overrun Peshawar's traffic system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The increasing number of illegal rickshaws, Qingqi motorcycles, and taxis in Peshawar has thrown the city's traffic system into complete disarray.

Once known for its historical heritage, beauty, and organized urban life, Peshawar is now facing chaos due to the unchecked proliferation of unauthorized public transport.

The city dwellers who regularly pass through these commuting problems said the negligence of concerned authorities and poor planning, has turned the city roads into parking lots and free-for-all zones. This situation is not only disrupting daily life but also ruining the city's charm and order.

The number of illegal rickshaws and Qingqi motorcycles on Peshawar’s roads is growing at an alarming rate.

These vehicles frequently violate traffic laws and illegally occupy main roads, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Citizens complain that there are no restrictions on these illegal drivers, allowing them to operate recklessly. The lack of regulation results in frequent accidents caused by Qingqi drivers’ reckless driving and disregard for traffic rules.

Additionally, parking issues in the city's main areas have worsened as shopkeepers and residents increasingly park their vehicles on the roads, further hindering smooth traffic flow.

The road users urged the authorities to take immediate action to regulate illegal rickshaws, Qingqi, and taxis to restore order to Peshawar’s traffic system.

