Illegal shop demolished in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished illegal construction of a shop and removed encroachments here in iron market.

According to FDA source on Thursday, a team during checking of illegal constructions in iron market found that a shop no 333 was being construction illegally,while encroachments were also made by some shops.The team demolished all types on construction and removed encroachments.