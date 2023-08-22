Open Menu

Illegal Slaughter House Sealed; Huge Quantity Of Sick Animals' Meat Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 05:29 PM

Illegal slaughter house sealed; huge quantity of sick animals' meat seized

The district administration has closed down an illegal slaughterhouse and seized thousands of kilograms of sick animals' meat during a raid conducted in Mohallah Garhiban, opposite Besakhi ground

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration has closed down an illegal slaughterhouse and seized thousands of kilograms of sick animals' meat during a raid conducted in Mohallah Garhiban, opposite Besakhi ground.

According to a spokesman of the administration, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, a special team headed by Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad and comprised of Revenue department, TMA and local police officials raided the illegal slaughterhouse.

During the raid, the team found that sick and emaciated animals were being slaughtered there. On which, the team sealed the slaughterhouse for preparing hazardous meat from emaciated and sick animals. Some live sick animals were also recovered from there.

On inquiry, it was found that the person named Khuram Shahzad, who was running the illegal slaughterhouse, was not present at the scene.

It is worth mentioning here that this meat was being supplied to R-Bannu Beef Pulau whose representative was also found present from the slaughterhouse.

The assistant commissioner took the unhealthy meat into custody while the butchers and representatives of hotels and restaurants present on the spot were handed over to the police for legal action.

The assistant commissioner said the district administration always trying to provide relief to the people.

He said no one would be allowed to play with public health and such operations would be continued.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Over 290,000 students ready to join new academic y ..

Over 290,000 students ready to join new academic year in public schools: Sarah A ..

1 minute ago
 Pak Vs Afg: Afghan duo Rashid and Nabi team up to ..

Pak Vs Afg: Afghan duo Rashid and Nabi team up to dismiss Imam

4 minutes ago
 ASEAN, China to strengthen electronic trading to r ..

ASEAN, China to strengthen electronic trading to reduce digital gap in Southeast ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt prioritized various potential sectors for ..

KP Govt prioritized various potential sectors for investment

2 minutes ago
 World Blind Cricket Ltd, IBSA explore exciting spo ..

World Blind Cricket Ltd, IBSA explore exciting sports partnership

2 minutes ago
 African Union suspends Niger over military coup

African Union suspends Niger over military coup

2 minutes ago
Rupee sheds Rs 1.87 against US Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs 1.87 against US Dollar

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 1 ..

Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 171,600 pills

31 minutes ago
 ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress acro ..

ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress across 40 schools in Syria

46 minutes ago
 OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon ..

OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon Oasis

1 hour ago
 AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orienta ..

AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orientation

1 hour ago
 COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to p ..

COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to progress action on its goals

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan