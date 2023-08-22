Illegal slaughter house sealed; huge quantity of sick animals' meat seized

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration has closed down an illegal slaughterhouse and seized thousands of kilograms of sick animals' meat during a raid conducted in Mohallah Garhiban, opposite Besakhi ground.

According to a spokesman of the administration, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, a special team headed by Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad and comprised of Revenue department, TMA and local police officials raided the illegal slaughterhouse.

During the raid, the team found that sick and emaciated animals were being slaughtered there. On which, the team sealed the slaughterhouse for preparing hazardous meat from emaciated and sick animals. Some live sick animals were also recovered from there.

On inquiry, it was found that the person named Khuram Shahzad, who was running the illegal slaughterhouse, was not present at the scene.

It is worth mentioning here that this meat was being supplied to R-Bannu Beef Pulau whose representative was also found present from the slaughterhouse.

The assistant commissioner took the unhealthy meat into custody while the butchers and representatives of hotels and restaurants present on the spot were handed over to the police for legal action.

The assistant commissioner said the district administration always trying to provide relief to the people.

He said no one would be allowed to play with public health and such operations would be continued.