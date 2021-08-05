UrduPoint.com

Illegal Speed Breakers Removed From Charsadda Road

District administration Peshawar and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-1 in a joint operation on Thursday removed 14 illegal speed breakers and dozens of encroachments from Charsadda Road at Naghuman and Mamo Khataki localities

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any untoward incident. The encroachments were removed through heavy machinery.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation would continue in all localities of the district and those found re-erecting them would face stern legal proceeding.

