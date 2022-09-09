Illegal speed breakers removed from Samarbagh

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) ::Following complaints of people, the district administration and officials of Town Municipal Administration Friday removed all illegal speed breakers constructed in various area of Samarbagh.

The administration also warned of strict action against construction of illegal speed breakers and said scores of people had been injured by the sorts of hurdles that were often undetected in night time.

Earlier teams of district administration visited Balambat Bazar and inspected rates of edibles.

The owners of shopkeepers, bakeries and hotels were also penalized for overcharging and unhygienic conditions of their business places.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Zubair Niazi also visited Chakdarra Bypass and directed to removes encroachment under River Protection Act.