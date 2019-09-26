Illegal speed breakers removed in Chitral

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral the Communication and Works department under the supervision of Muhammad Shahzad AAC (REV) removed illegal speed breakers from different roads in the district

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral the Communication and Works department under the supervision of Muhammad Shahzad AAC (REV) removed illegal speed breakers from different roads in the district.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Iqbal Hussain, AAC Dargai Syed Muhammad Abdullah inspected Quaid Abad /Bangla Bazar andtook action against profiteering and overpricing.