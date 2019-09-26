UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Speed Breakers Removed In Chitral

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:53 PM

Illegal speed breakers removed in Chitral

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral the Communication and Works department under the supervision of Muhammad Shahzad AAC (REV) removed illegal speed breakers from different roads in the district

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral the Communication and Works department under the supervision of Muhammad Shahzad AAC (REV) removed illegal speed breakers from different roads in the district.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Iqbal Hussain, AAC Dargai Syed Muhammad Abdullah inspected Quaid Abad /Bangla Bazar andtook action against profiteering and overpricing.

Related Topics

Chitral Malakand Dargai From

Recent Stories

Sidra’s unbeaten century help PCB Blasters clinc ..

3 minutes ago

Broadcast plans, commentary panel announced for Pa ..

14 minutes ago

Expo 2020 mascots revealed

26 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives South Korean Ambassador

41 minutes ago

UAE Minister highlights country’s approach to en ..

41 minutes ago

Delegation of Ministry of Climate Change & UNDP vi ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.