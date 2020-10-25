Illegal speed breakers removed in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) ::On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh Faqir Hussain Sunday along with tehsildar Munda Hazrat Yousaf removed illegal speed breakers that caused dangers to the public.

Talking to media men during his visit, AC Samarbagh Faqir Hussain said that Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower in the light of public complaints along with all the concerned officials conducted operation against illegal speed breakers in Munda and Samarbagh by using heavy machinery.

"We want to clear the way for the large interest and safety of the public,"AC Samarbagh told media men.

He said the illegal speed breakers were causing dancers so that is why all the speed breakers have been removed.