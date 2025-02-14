Illegal Steel Mill and Chicken Feed Factory Seals in GB for Environmental Violations

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Environmental Protection Department of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with the district administration has taken action against illegal industrial operations. As part of the operation, an unauthorized steel mill near the Naltar Gilgit Expressway and 18 MW Power Project was sealed.

This mill had previously been shut down but was found operating again in violation of environmental regulations. The matter has now been referred to the magistrate for further legal proceedings.

Additionally, a chicken feed factory operating without an environmental permit along the Naltar Expressway was also sealed. The factory was contributing to pollution and causing a foul odour in the area.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to strict enforcement of environmental laws and warned that further legal action will be taken against violators.