Illegal stock of 1111 bags of fertilizer recovered during crackdown

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :District Administration and Agriculture Department recovered illegal stock of 1111 bags of fertilizer from 11 godowns during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suleman Khan Lodhi, the Assistant Commissioner Jahania along with Assistant Director Agriculture launched a crackdown against hoarders of fertilizer.

He said that crackdown against illegal hoarding and over charging of fertilizer would continue without any discrimination.