Illegal Stock Of 1400 Bags Fertilizer Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Joint team of district administration has recovered illegal stock of 1400 bags fertilizer during a special operation conducted here on Saturday.

Taking action on the report of special branch, the joint team of district administration led by Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr Shaukat Ali Abid raided at Sanawan city of the district and captured two trucks loaded with fertilizer.

The fertilizer was going to be smuggled in Afghanistan via Balochistan.

The team also arrested outlaws involved in the illegal activity and got registered FIR against them with the Sanawan police station.

Agriculture department sources said that the seized fertilizer would be sold to farmers on controlled rates.

