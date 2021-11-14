UrduPoint.com

Illegal Stock Of 1600 Bags Fertilizer Recovered

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:10 PM

Illegal stock of 1600 bags fertilizer recovered

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Agriculture department has recovered illegal stock of 1600 bags fertilizer from a dealer's godown during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

During the ongoing crackdown against high rates and illegal hoarding of fertilizer, the Deputy Director Agriculture Qamar Mahmood accompanied by Tehsildar Mahmood Iqbal conducted a raid at Machiwal and recovered illegal stock of 1600 bags fertilizer during inspection of a dealer's godown.

The officers sealed the godown and got registered FIR against the dealer.

Speaking on the occasion, DD Agriculture Qamar Mahmood said that as per directives of the provincial government, crackdown against illegal hoarding and over charging of fertilizer was continued without any discrimination. He said that hoarding of fertilizer was one of the major cause of price hike of fertilizer. He said that hoarders and profiteers would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Agriculture Price Sunday FIR From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local New ..

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local News Networks Forum on Nov 25

14 minutes ago
 UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean ..

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

59 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services receives prestigious awar ..

Emirates Health Services receives prestigious award in digital healthcare field

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Defence concludes deals worth AED 5 bi ..

Ministry of Defence concludes deals worth AED 5 billion on the first day of Duba ..

1 hour ago
 Joint Emirati-French military exercise concludes t ..

Joint Emirati-French military exercise concludes today

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 final: Kiwis set the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021 final: Kiwis set the target of 173 for Australia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.