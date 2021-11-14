Illegal stock of 1600 bags fertilizer recovered

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Agriculture department has recovered illegal stock of 1600 bags fertilizer from a dealer's godown during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

During the ongoing crackdown against high rates and illegal hoarding of fertilizer, the Deputy Director Agriculture Qamar Mahmood accompanied by Tehsildar Mahmood Iqbal conducted a raid at Machiwal and recovered illegal stock of 1600 bags fertilizer during inspection of a dealer's godown.

The officers sealed the godown and got registered FIR against the dealer.

Speaking on the occasion, DD Agriculture Qamar Mahmood said that as per directives of the provincial government, crackdown against illegal hoarding and over charging of fertilizer was continued without any discrimination. He said that hoarding of fertilizer was one of the major cause of price hike of fertilizer. He said that hoarders and profiteers would be treated with iron hands.